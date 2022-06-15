Joburg mayor to visit family of Soweto boy who fell in manhole

Rescue teams have continued their search for the missing boy but have told the family to prepare for the worst.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse is expected to visit the family of missing Khaya Magadla in Soweto on Wednesday afternoon.

The six-year-old boy’s family has accused the municipality of negligence while community members said they had reported the dangerous manhole – where the child fell into on Sunday - for nearly two years to no avail.

Rescue teams have continued their search for Magadla but have told the family to prepare for the worst.

As drones searched the dense marsh around the sewer line at the Olifantsvlei water treatment plant, officials were using steel rods to prod the debris - while a jet vacuum truck sucked solid waste.

Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi explained why they had pinned their hopes on finding Magadla there.

"About 10 years ago, we once had an incident in Soweto where a young boy fell into a manhole like this one and we actually managed to recover him from here. So we hoping that we will actually be able to recover him from here."

The chamber appeared to be poorly serviced with a goat carcass among the objects that had been removed.

Meanwhile, Dlamini community members are demanding answers from authorities - asking whether a tragedy like this one is what it would take for them to maintain the city’s infrastructure.