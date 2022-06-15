In photos: Cape of floods

City residents battle cold and rain as a heavy storm hits Cape Town.

This article first appeared in GroundUp.

Cape Town has been hit a by a huge storm. GroundUp photographed its impact in Khayelitsha and Mfuleni.

People try to secure the roofs of their shacks in COVID informal settlement in Mfuleni. They are watched by a group of mothers and children.

The flooded narrow paths between shacks are a hazard for people trying to navigate their way around COVID informal settlement.

In Khayelitsha, cars turned into boats.

This is Siphelele Xabendlini, almost knee-deep in water, as he crosses Japhta Masemola Road in Makhaza. “I cross the road many times a day to collect water and get basic necessities from the shops. We have no tap in my area,” he said.

Using spades and picks, Nolitha Lewu, Lindani Mafahla and Mzwandile Jacobs laboured to clear away sand covering a storm water drain on Japhta Masemola Road.

Lindamandla Mabutyana and Thozama Dyum, who assisted the above trio to unblock the storm water drain, lit a small fire to keep warm while standing in the rain.

Ntombekhaya Sizwenya stands in her flooded shack in Khayelitsha. She says this happens “every time” there are heavy rains.

This road in Khayelitsha is flooded because of a blocked drain.

Wearing damp clothes, community leader Vumile Madikane sits next to his brazier to keep warm inside his home at Ethembeni informal settlement.