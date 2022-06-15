Business Unity South Africa president Bonang Mohale talks about how Eskom has eight board members instead of 15.

For three years now, Eskom has been operating with eight board members instead of 15.

Business Unity South Africa president Bonang Mohale says this is having a huge impact on the oversight duties the board is supposed to conduct.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Mohale says this has resulted in policy failure, maintenance and dual mandate of the board.

What keeps us awake at night as a country is state capture and a stable reliable and predictable energy, not just Eskom. We have been preoccupied with Eskom rather than energy supply. Bonang Mohale, President - Business Unity South Africa

There are some departments that have up to a thousand vacancies in a country where unemployment is the highest in the world. Remember that Eskom produced 65 gigawatts of electricity with only 17,000 employees. Bonang Mohale, President - Business Unity South Africa

Today, Eskom produces on a good day 27 gigawatts of electricity but with 47,000 employees. Bonang Mohale, President - Business Unity South Africa

Listen to the full interview:

This article first appeared on 702 : How Eskom's board with missing directors affects electricity supply