Fraser gives Hawks additional info on theft at Ramaphosa's farm

Arthur Fraser has assisted law enforcement officials in the criminal case he laid against President Cyril Ramaphosa following the theft of what Fraser said was $4 million at the president's Phala Phala game farm in 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks confirmed on Wednesday that former State Security Agency Director-General, Arthur Fraser, has agreed to provide additional information to the crime unit in its investigation against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The former spy boss said the president concealed the crime from authorities while the suspects were abducted and questioned before being paid off for their silence on the crime.

"The Hawks investigators met with Arthur Fraser today. The purpose of the meeting was to update him on the case that was initially registered as to understand the nature of the complaint personally from him, as well as obtain clarity on certain issues that are contained in the affidavit," said Hawks spokesperson Thandi Mbambo.

The president has confirmed that the incident occurred but said he was allowing an investigation to take its course before commenting further.