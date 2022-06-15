Following heavy rain and flooding, CoCT's winter readiness programme questioned
There are fears that the recent floods may see many more lose their homes and some politicians have argued that this was proof that the city's plans were ineffective in eradicating the challenges faced by the poor.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's annual winter readiness programme is aimed at reducing the number of people living on its streets.
City of Cape Town official Angus McKenzie is adamant that they're doing all they can to provide relief for flood victims.
"In about three parts of Bonteheuwel we've had sporadic flooding. Thankfully, we had our teams in the area," McKenzie said.
Many people from informal settlements are experiencing the worst of the floods, with thousands having occupied vacant land in recent years.
Residents in informal settlements of #CapeTown say they want more intervention from the City of Cape Town. The City says it has deployed a various teams in flood affected areas #capefloods #ewn pic.twitter.com/mMzSeG1mAkEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 14, 2022
#Watch A Langa resident says politicians must stop visiting them during election season and must start attending to their housing needs #capefloods #CapeTown #ewn pic.twitter.com/rZ9YfriGm1EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 14, 2022
The African National Congress (ANC)'s Xolani Sotashe said that the city's failure to attend to their needs would see them become homeless.
"The city presented an ambitious plan called the state of readiness. They were telling us that the city was more than ready for any eventuality but unfortunately that's not the case," Sotashe said.
City officials will continue to be dispatched across the metro with the hope that the heavy rains subside on Wednesday.