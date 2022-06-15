Following heavy rain and flooding, CoCT's winter readiness programme questioned

There are fears that the recent floods may see many more lose their homes and some politicians have argued that this was proof that the city's plans were ineffective in eradicating the challenges faced by the poor.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's annual winter readiness programme is aimed at reducing the number of people living on its streets.

City of Cape Town official Angus McKenzie is adamant that they're doing all they can to provide relief for flood victims.

"In about three parts of Bonteheuwel we've had sporadic flooding. Thankfully, we had our teams in the area," McKenzie said.

Many people from informal settlements are experiencing the worst of the floods, with thousands having occupied vacant land in recent years.