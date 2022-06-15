EFF vows to end Sadtu’s participation as presiding officers during elections

This comes after the sentencing of a Durban teacher who rigged the polls during last year’s local government election.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that it would ensure that the hiring of South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) members as presiding officers during elections came to an immediate end.

This comes after the sentencing of a Durban teacher who rigged the polls during last year’s local government election.



Nomusa Gabuza (37) voted 24 times for the party of her choice at a voting station that she was presiding over.

The EFF said that Sadtu was an African National Congress (ANC) affiliate and claimed that no election would ever be fair if union members preside over the voting process.

Party spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys said: "Voter fraud is a grave crime, which is constituted by an undermining of democracy that has grave consequences on the lives of ordinary citizens. The EFF will explore all necessary and possible means of ensuring that the process of hiring Sadtu members and officials to preside over the elections of South Africa comes to an end."