EFF: To stop ‘voter fraud’, we'll remove SADTU officials from elections

DURBAN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said it would ensure the hiring of South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) members as presiding officers during elections comes to an immediate end.

This followed the sentencing of Durban teacher, 37-year-old Nomusa Gabuza, who voted 24 times for the party of her choice at a voting station she was presiding over.

The EFF said that SADTU was an African National Congress affiliate - which meant that no election would ever be fair if union members presided over the voting process.

“Voter fraud is a grave crime and it’s constituted by undermining of our democracy, and it has grave consequences on each of our lives.

"So, as the EFF we will explore all necessary and possible means of ensuring that the process of hiring these SADTU members and officials to preside over our elections comes to an end,” said EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys.