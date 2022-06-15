EC rapist who lured women on Facebook handed a hefty jail sentence

Xolisa Sojada was sentenced in the High Court on Wednesday for three counts of murder, six of rape, five of robbery and one of housebreaking.

JOHANNESBURG - A serial rapist has been sentenced to six life terms and 135 years imprisonment for the rapes and murders of several women in Qumbu, in the Eastern Cape.

Dubbed the “Qumbu Facebook rapist,” Sojada used the social networking site to lure women to meet him, claiming to be an owner of a fleet of taxis.

Armed with a knife, he then raped and robbed the women.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Luxolo Tyali has welcomed the sentencing.

"We hope the sentence will deter other people from using social media platforms to achieve illegal acts."