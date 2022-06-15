CT officials assess damage caused by heavy rains

Authorities in the Western Cape say much of the potential damage caused by the recent flooding was averted.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town officials assessed the damage caused by this week’s floods on Wednesday.

City and provincial government officials have spent much of the day visiting the hardest-hit areas.

Classes at 10 schools were abandoned on Tuesday due to the heavy rains.

On Wednesday, all 10 schools reopened and only one had to close early due to a burst water pipe.

Medical facilities are also fully operational after they too were affected by the storm.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo visited a clinic that was flooded in Bishop Lavis,

“Here in Bishop Lavis, they always say there's an issue of a storm drainage, where people actually have to be standing on the road.’’

City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis walked around the flooded areas of Langa.

He is adamant that his staff are providing Capetonians with the necessary support.

“This year, we did 100 kilometres of pro-active line cleaning. What was great to hear is that areas, which last year and in previous years have been totally flooded like Vygekraal are not flooded today.''

The heavy rains are expected to go away for now with the hope that life will finally return to normal.

