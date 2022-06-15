Court debates fairness of challenge against 'lenient' corporal punishment ruling

A high court judge who has been asked to order fresh disciplinary proceedings for two teachers has questioned whether this would be fair on them.

The Centre for Child Law claimed the two were given “shockingly lenient” sanctions for pleading guilty to using corporal punishment in the classroom.

The centre, represented by Section 27, locked horns with the South African Council of Educators in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday, wanting the sanctions to be reconsidered.

Arguments spanned five hours, towards the end of which Judge Dawie Fourie said counsel for the Centre for Child Law and for the Children’s Institute, which was admitted as amicus curiae in the case, had very eloquently spoken about the importance of children’s rights.

However, he said he also had to consider the two teachers involved were not the ones allegedly at fault and would be sacrificed at the altar.

Counsel for the Centre for Child law responded that neither teacher had made submissions to the effect that they would be prejudiced by fresh proceedings and that one had even indicated she would welcome them as she never meant to plead guilty in the first place.

Counsel also said the case was about the broader interests of society and children’s rights more generally.