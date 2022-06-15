Clarity sought on type of witness Kelly Khumalo will be in Meyiwa murder trial

The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa trial wants the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to give clarity on the type of witness Kelly Khumalo will be when she is called to testify.

The lawyers ended proceedings on Tuesday by calling for an order to be made compelling the Johannesburg Director of Public Prosecutions to shed further light on a letter he penned.

Advocate Malesela Teffo, who is the legal representative for accused number five, has asked that Johannesburg prosecutions boss Andrew Chauke submit a certificate showing that he will not be pursuing the charges in the second docket.

That is the docket where Khumalo and her mother and sister and Longwe Twala are accused of being behind Meyiwa’s 2014 murder and hatching a plan to cover it up.

State advocate George Baloyi will have to escalate this matter to Chauke.



He has committed to giving an answer to the defence by the end of June.