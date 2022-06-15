Brrr! Gauteng residents feeling the frost as cold front sweeps across SA

The freezing temperatures are likely to put pressure on the electricity system and Eskom has already said that the grid was taking strain.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents are waking up to the coldest morning this week as a cold front makes its way over the province.

No power cuts have been announced yet but Eskom has warned that could change at short notice.

The Western Cape has been experiencing cold weather and heavy flooding and Gauteng is next.

Forecaster Luthando Masanini said that temperatures were expected to drop significantly.

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi, has also advised residents to make sure that all heating devices such as heaters, paraffin stoves, and candles, were not left unattended.

Those who are homeless have been warned to find shelter.