AG Maluleke slams poor 'execution' of service delivery in local government

JOHANNESBURG - Auditor General Tsakani Maluleke said there was no improvement in terms of accountability at local government level in South Africa on Wednesday.

Maluleke was delivering the audit outcomes of municipalities for the 2020-2021 financial year.

She said most municipalities were still receiving poor audit outcomes, signaling the inadequate delivery of services.

“In the overwhelming majority of instances, municipalities pay little attention to planning for service delivery, managing the execution of service delivery projects and programmes, and reporting on what they’ve done with the funds that are allocated to them.”

Maluleke added that the lack of improvement in municipal outcomes was an indictment on the entire local government accountability system.