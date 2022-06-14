Zim court fines 'New York Times' contributor Jeffrey Moyo $200,000

Jeffrey Moyo was arrested in May last year on charges he fraudulently obtained press cards for two visiting colleagues from the 'New York Times,' who were later deported.

HARARE - A court in Zimbabwe has fined _New York Times _contributor, Jeffrey Moyo, 200,000 Zimbabwean dollars for breaching the country's immigration laws.

This case has been dragging on for more than a year, and was being watched closely by media rights groups.

Moyo was arrested in May last year on charges fraudulently obtaining press cards for two visiting colleagues from the New York Times, who were later deported.

He has always maintained his innocence, and his lawyers said the charges against him were baseless.

But on Tuesday, Bulawayo magistrate, Mark Nzira, ruled that the journalist may have obtained fake press cards, and convicted him under the Immigration Act.

The Media Institute of Southern Africa said he was fined 200,000 Zimbabwe dollars - around R6,400 at the unofficial exchange rate.

Rights groups will be relieved that Moyo has escaped a jail sentence, but his arrest and drawn-out prosecution will likely be seen as a warning to other foreign correspondents ahead of next year's highly-anticipated elections.