Zikalala, Mchunu agree to drop criminal cases against each other

The pair last week accused each other of assault following an event in Durban.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala and former SABC presenter Ngizwe Mchunu have abandoned the criminal complaints they laid against each other.

In a statement on Monday night, Mchunu said that after consultations with traditional leaders, they had decided to put their differences aside.

His spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said: “Mr Ngizwe Mchunu and the chairperson of the ANC in the province, who is also the premier, have reached an agreement that they are going to withdraw their cases after engagements with traditional and religious leaders.”

The premier’s office said that it welcomed Mchunu’s comments.

Spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said: "The Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Sihle Zikalala has noted and welcomed the statement by Mr Ngizwe Mchunu. The premier confirms that both himself and Mr Ngizwe Mchunu have amicably decided to withdraw charges against one another."