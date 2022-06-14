SANBS celebrates SA's blood donors despite recent dip in donations

The SANBS said it would be celebrating all those who've heeded the humanitarian call to donate blood.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) said it had been struggling to get sufficient blood donations in the past few months.

The service said getting donors to commit to donating blood on a regular basis remained a great challenge but it had encouraged more people to take up the cause and save a life.

This comes as the country observes World Blood Donor Day on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Khensani Mahlangu:

“We want to thank donors for their invaluable contribution to South Africa. The 1% of blood donors are the ones that provide blood for the rest of the country and we just want to extend a heartfelt thank you - and under the theme of this year’s celebrations as this is a joint effort. We want to thank them for really sticking with us and helping us [with the] targets every year that we need.’’