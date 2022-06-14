Go

Warriors on brink of NBA title as Wiggins inspires Celtics defeat

With Stephen Curry having a rare off-night after his 43-point game four heroics, Wiggins seized control to lead a balanced Golden State offensive effort which leaves the Warriors 3-2 up in the best-of-seven series.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against the Boston Celtics during Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals on 13 June 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Picture: Copyright 2022 NBAE Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against the Boston Celtics during Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals on 13 June 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Picture: Copyright 2022 NBAE Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP
one hour ago

SAN FRANCISCO - Andrew Wiggins scored 26 points as the Golden State Warriors battled past the Boston Celtics 104-94 to move within one win of a seventh NBA championship crown on Monday.

With Stephen Curry having a rare off-night after his 43-point game four heroics, Wiggins seized control to lead a balanced Golden State offensive effort which leaves the Warriors 3-2 up in the best-of-seven series.

Wiggins delivered a huge performance at both ends of the Warriors' Chase Center court, shooting 12-of-23 while hauling in 13 rebounds with two steals and a block.

The win means the Warriors can clinch the championship when the series heads back to Boston for game six on Thursday.

Timeline

More in Sport

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA