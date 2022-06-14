Some Gauteng residents doubt authorities' assurances that crime is under control

This as the province’s response to crime between January and March will be under the microscope on Tuesday as Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela presents the fourth quarter crime statistics.

JOHANNESBURG - Some Gauteng residents said that they were reluctant to believe law enforcement’s assurances that crime in the province was under control.

The latest figures come against the backdrop of staggeringly high crime statistics seen in the third quarter.

Between October and December last year, the murder rate increased by 18.3% in the province, the highest rise in five years.

Out of the 1,570 people killed between October and December, 189 were women, and 37 were children.

Forty-one cases of murder registered during the same period were linked to gender-based violence.

At the time, the three top contributors to the general increase in murders were arguments and misunderstandings, house, business and street robberies as well as vigilantism.

These figures leave little to be desired.

They also leave residents despondent.

As he delivers the January, February and March stats on Tuesday morning, Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela will now have the difficult job of restoring confidence while contending with operational constraints.