Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Teffo says 2 of his clients ‘unlawfully detained’

Advocate Malesela Teffo has raised submissions that would usually be heard in pre-trial proceedings on the validity of his client's arrest as well as the jurisdiction of the court to hear this matter.

PRETORIA - The lawyer for four of the men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa on Monday said that two of his clients were unlawfully arrested and detained.



Advocate Malesela Teffo has pointed out how the minister of justice did not sign the necessary letter for the matter to be heard in the Pretoria High Court.

Five men are being tried for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.



Meyiwa was killed at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus.

The trial into his murder finally got under way earlier this year but it has not been a smooth ride.

Teffo has raised submissions that would usually be heard in pre-trial proceedings on the validity of his client's arrest as well as the jurisdiction of the court to hear this matter.

Two of his clients, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi, were not in prison at the time of their arrest.

Teffo has told the court of how they were allegedly treated unfairly in their arrests.

“They were never taken to any court within 48 hours to apply for bail and they would have been given bail if it was in the best interest of justice. So, their situation was that of a pre-1994 apartheid system of being detained without a trial,” Teffo said.

After arguing on the jurisdiction of the Pretoria High Court to hear this matter, Teffo has told the court that Sibiya and Ntanzi should be immediately released.

He will give further details on this on Tuesday.