Senzo Meyiwa: Justice Minister didn't sign for change of jurisdiction - Teffo

In a dramatic twist, laywer for the first four accused, Advocate Malesela Teffo, pointed out how national prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi signed the jurisdiction letter and not the minister, as stipulated by the Criminal Procedure Act.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court has heard how the justice minister did not give the go-ahead for a change in jurisdiction for the trial into Senzo Meyiwa’s murder.

The five men accused of murdering Meyiwa are due back in court on Tuesday morning.

Their appearance follows their extended time in the dock on Monday when the lawyer for four of the accused brought new information before the court.

The men are accused of storming into the home of singer Kelly Khumalo, who was Meyiwa’s girlfriend at the time, and shooting Meyiwa in what’s believed to have been a robbery.

Proceedings were expected to be brief on Monday as Advocate Zandile Mshololo, the lawyer for accused number five, was expected to indicate how far she had gone in studying the mysterious second docket into Meyiwa’s murder.

"It was nine months before my clients were arrested. How on earth, your lordship, with all due respect, can this be purported to be the certificate they're giving you in this matter?"

He has also questioned the day that prosecutions boss signed the jurisdiction letter.

"The ninth of February 2021 was a Sunday, and a day we believe that our Honourable Shamila Batohi was off," Teffo said.

Teffo has questioned the authenticity of the letter, saying he would like Advocate Batohi to be in court to corroborate the letter.