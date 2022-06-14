Sentencing of man convicted of killing girlfriend and fleeing SA set for July

JOHANNESBURG - A notorious former fugitive who stabbed his girlfriend to death and then fled the country before he could stand trial, will know his fate next month.

Andrea Venter was brutally killed at her complex in Fourways in May 2011.

Her boyfriend, Gerhardus Jansen van Vuuren, was subsequently arrested and charged with her murder.

He skipped out on bail a few days before what was supposed to be the start of the trial in 2013.

It took seven years to track him down to Brazil, re-arrest him and extradite him to South Africa.

He was found guilty in the Johannesburg High Court on Monday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane: "Jansen van Vuuren was convicted on a second charge of assaulting a security officer, Thulani Ndlovu, who performed guard duties at the complex where Venter resided on the day of the incident. The NPA applauds the collective efforts of Advocate Rolene Barnard and Sergeant Felix Mthimkhulu that ensured that Jansen van Vuuren faced the full might of the law. The case has been postponed 27 July 2022 for sentencing proceedings."