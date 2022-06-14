'Season of discontent': Over 500 protests reported from Jan to March in Gauteng

These included protests sparked by Operation Dudula and the Dudula Movement where migrant shop owners and local street vendors fought to keep their share of the bustling Alexandra market.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela has described January, February and March as the season of discontent in the province - as protests escalated, threatening to cripple the country’s economic hub.

More than 550 protests were reported in the latest crime stats released by Mawela earlier on Tuesday.

These included anti-foreigner sentiments and labour strikes. Students also protested over vaccine mandates.

Four hundred of the protests reported at the start of the year were peaceful while the other 100-odd protests had violent elements.

For days, law enforcement remained on high alert in a bid to quell tensions amid concerns the looming shutdown would quickly turn ugly.

Mawela has counted the foiled Alex shutdown among the dozens of protests reported in province during the fourth quarter of the 2021/22 financial year.

While police averted a crisis only by a thin margin, he applauded law enforcement’s management of the tensions.

Admitting that it would not be easy, the commissioner vowed to strengthen the police’s response in future.

The latest spate of protests in Gauteng has had law enforcement hoping they won’t be as disastrous as the July unrest.