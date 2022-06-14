Search for 6-year-old who fell into a Soweto manhole continues

Community members gathered at the park where Magadla was last seen playing with friends on Sunday afternoon with hopes to find him.

JOHANNESBURG - Search and recovery operations for the body of six-year-old Khaya Magadla have entered a second day on Tuesday.

This after the boy fell into an open manhole in Dlamini, Soweto.

They said the incident could have been prevented - if the city maintained the park and erected a fence to stop young children from playing in the dangerous marsh.

Rescue teams have moved their search to where they believe Khaya Magadla’s little body could have been carried by flowing water in the pipe system at the park on Mtambo Street.

But angry community members have gathered near the manhole that Magadla reportedly fell into - which has since been sealed.

Mercy Mngomezulu said the tragedy could have been prevented.



"They build these parks but don't maintain them because if these holes were closed we wouldn't be here".

Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi explained how Tuesday’s operations would unfold.

"The team just left now to check where the is an overflow and he could have fallen into the other side of the veld. And over and above that, they will be going through all those openings in the system."

Meanwhile, a man has gone inside another open manhole just meters from where Magadla fell to demonstrate its shallowness and slow water.

Those gathered said the rescue teams were looking in the wrong place and have simply not done enough.