Sace protects pupils from 'secondary trauma' in corporal punishment case

The Pretoria High Court on Tuesday heard a case brought by the Centre for Child Law – represented by Section27 – against Sace over what they label “shockingly lenient” sanctions meted out to two primary school teachers who pleaded guilty to using corporal punishment in the classroom.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Council for Educators (Sace) said it didn’t call two children to give evidence against teachers who pleaded guilty to having assaulted them, because it didn’t want to subject them to secondary trauma.

The Pretoria High Court on Tuesday heard a case brought by the Centre for Child Law – represented by Section27 – against Sace over what they labelled as “shockingly lenient” sanctions meted out against two primary school teachers.

They pleaded guilty to resorting to corporal punishment in the classroom.

Among the issues raised is what the organisation said was a lack of meaningful participation in the process on the part of the children.

Sace's legal representative advocate Matthews Mojapelo, took the floor on Tuesday afternoon and argued vehemently that his client - like all the parties involved - was committed to protecting the rights of children.

He maintained that the decision not to call the children involved in these matters to the witness box during the disciplinary proceedings, was a reasonable one.

Mojapelo argued that the teachers were given the maximum sanctions possible at the time and that the children’s evidence wouldn’t have made any difference, in any case, asking the court to consider the possibility of secondary victimisation.

He further argued that remitting the matters back to Sace now - which is what the Centre for Child Law now wants - and having the children testify, also wouldn’t be justified.

Counsel for the Centre for Child Law, though, responded that there were various different ways through which the children could have had their voices heard aside from giving evidence in the witness box.