Rafiq Wagiet | Bruce Whitfield speaks to Brian Dames, CEO at African Rainbow Energy.

African Rainbow Energy and Power is looking to become one of the continent's largest suppliers of renewable energy.

The Johannesburg-based company is backed by South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe.

A new report by Meridian Economics, specialists in economics and energy advisory, claims that South Africa could've experienced 96.5% less load shedding in 2021, had the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Program (REIPPP) not stalled in 2016.

Johannesburg-based company, African Rainbow Energy and Power, is looking to get South Africa's renewable energy plans up and running again as it aims to become one of the largest providers of renewable energy on the African continent.

The company, which is backed by South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe, is aiming to add 5,000MW of assets and boost its renewable energy output by sevenfold.

Energy projects, whether it is generation, transmission or distribution takes time to plan and to invest. All of us need to work together, the private sector and government, so that the consistency in policy is very good. Brian Dames, CEO of African Rainbow Energy & Power

Over the next few months, we have 2,000 MW of projects with our partners...and our long-term plan is that you need to build an energy company with scale. Over the medium-term to get to 5,000MW, that would be a useful size. Brian Dames, CEO of African Rainbow Energy & Power

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe has big renewable energy plans for Africa