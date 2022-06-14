Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa as Niehaus also lays criminal complaint against him

Some members, including suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule’s ally, Carl Niehaus, have also laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa.

JOHANNESBURG - An internal campaign in the African National Congress (ANC) for the party to part ways with its president, Cyril Ramaphosa continues.

All the while, Ramaphosa – who is also head of state – is yet to give proper insights into the 2020 robbery at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

He’s also refused to divulge how much money was stolen and what currency the money was in.

The president’s inability to take the country into his confidence over the Phala Phala farm robbery has left the country’s imagination running wild.

This is the perfect recipe, according to some of his comrades, to mount an attempt to have him booted out of power.

Petitions, posters and letters - some of which form part of a disinformation campaign -abound, with some pushing to turn the upcoming ANC policy conference into a national general council (NGC).

The NGC, if granted, allows for the review of both its leaders and approach to policies. It is here where those opposed to Ramaphosa wish to get rid of the step aside resolution and to have him removed.

But these, seen as threats to completely collapse the ANC, have been dismissed by some in the party.

A long-anticipated showdown, if indeed it does play out, will take place in Gauteng when the ANC meets for its policy conference in July.