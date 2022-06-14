Parliament backs appointment of Glen Mashinini as IEC commissioner

Mashinini is the former chair of the IEC and the vacancy came about as a result of his term expiring.

The National Assembly has backed the appointment of Glen Mashinini as a commissioner of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

Mashinini is the former IEC chairperson and the vacancy came about as a result of his term expiring.

IEC commissioners are appointed by the president on the back of the support of the majority of Members of Parliament (MP).

In a vote earlier on Tuesday, former IEC chair Mashinini’s recommendation was solidly supported by 205 African

National Congress MPs and some opposition parties.

House chairperson Cedric Frolick announced the outcome of the vote: “There’s no abstentions. Two hundred and

nineteen voted in favour, 28 voted against. The question is thus approved. Mr Vuma Glenton Mashinini is accordingly recommended to fill a vacancy in the electoral

commission.”

The Democratic Alliance did not support Mashinini’s recommendation.

The party has criticised his track record at the IEC, saying voter turnout has declined under his watch.