Mawela to present Gauteng's Q4 crime stats for 2021/22

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela is set to present the fourth quarter crime stats for the 2021/22 financial year at the provincial legislature on Tuesday morning.

Mawela’s address will include an account of crimes committed between January and March.

This period includes the tumultuous Dudula protests in Alexandra.

The culmination of the Alex shut down earlier this year was a moment that had the city on tenterhooks, with residents fighting to claim back the local economy, while law enforcement looked to avert yet another crisis.

The Dudula movement, an offspring of the notorious Operation Dudula, saw foreign nationals kicked to the curb by locals.

Local business owners believed their slice of the market share had lessened due to the higher competition and lower prices offered by foreign business owners.

They also blamed government for a failure to tighten controls at the country’s porous borders, leaving them to deal with undocumented migrants.

The pressure applied by South African shop owners saw a massive clamp down by police and JMPD, arresting dozens of foreign nationals.



But law enforcement didn’t walk away the heroes of this story. Instead, they faced criticism from some corners that they had endorsed the movement’s attempt to take matters into their own hands.

This is again expected to be a hot topic on Tuesday morning when Mawela accounts for the province’s crime-fighting efforts.