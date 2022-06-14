Mawela: More than 1,400 people murdered in Gauteng between Jan-Mar this year

Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela has revealed the staggering figure during the community safety portfolio committee’s sitting in Randburg on Tuesday.

The release of the province’s crime stats for the fourth quarter come amid heightened concerns among some residents about a lack of visible policing and slowed responses to crime.

Mawela told the portfolio that the murders reported during this period account for an increase of 45%.

Mawela said mass killings in parts of the province, including Kagiso on the West Rand, have law enforcement worried.

“Further opportunity for criminality was also created by the long trading and operating hours for all consumption liquor outlets, which added its unique contribution towards substance abuse. Furthermore, the increase of public and private parties also required the diversion for police resources to attend to complaints of public disturbance due to the abuse of alcohol which remains as one of the main contributors of crime.”

Mawela has admitted that the figures are a big disappointment, adding alcohol had a large part to play.