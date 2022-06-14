Mapisa-Nqakula rejects UDM, ATM request for Parly probe into Ramaphosa claims

The UDM requested a parliamentary investigation into Ramaphosa’s alleged conduct, including placing him on sabbatical leave.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has declined requests by the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and the African Transformation Movement (ATM) for a parliamentary probe into allegations against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa wrote to Mapisa-Nqakula requesting that an inquiry headed by a retired judge investigate Ramaphosa.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula declined the UDM's submission on the grounds that it did not constitute and was not accompanied by a substantive motion.

She stated that the rules did not cater for this particular inquiry to be initiated, and that there existed no legal basis for Parliament to compel the president to take leave or a sabbatical.

Mapisa-Nqakula said that for Parliament to undertake such an inquiry, there must be basis in the Constitution, the law or rules which the assembly would rely upon.

She said that the UDM has not made such a case.

Holomisa took to his Twitter account following the decision, saying that he was not surprised by the move, saying that it was “payback time” for the Speaker.