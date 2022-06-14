'Kill the boer': Malema buying top brand doesn't mean he can pay R500k - lawyer

Counsel for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has told the Johannesburg High Court that just because Julius Malema wears designer brands, doesn’t mean he or his party can afford to fork out R500,000 for damages in the 'Kill the boer' case.

Lobby group AfriForum has brought a hate speech case against the EFF over some six instances between 2016 and 2019 in which the controversial song Dubul’ Ibhunu which translates to “Shoot the boer” or “Kill the boer” was used by party members and by Malema at rallies and the likes.

AfriForum wants damages payable to a non-profit organisation that works against hate speech.

On the stand, Malema claimed he and his party could not afford the amount being asked for.

But during closing arguments, which took place in the Equality Court sitting in the High Court on Monday, AfriForum’s legal team questioned the veracity of this.

During arguments, Advocate Mark Oppenheimer, for AfriForum, suggested the claims in question may constitute perjury and cited, among others, a R3 million donation the EFF had disclosed receipt of as well as Malema’s penchant for name brand clothing.

The EFF’s counsel, Mfesane ka Siboto said though, that his clients never got the opportunity to challenge this evidence.

“Well firstly that’s evidence from the bar, that’s uncontested because we’ve never had an opportunity to contest it.”

Secondly, he said, it didn’t mean anything: “It can’t be simply because you wear a certain brand then that means you can afford a certain amount of money. In any event, there's never been any evidence other than the evidence of my learned friend on that score,” Siboto said.

Judgment was reserved.