Master KG's 'Jerusalema' reaches 500 million streams on YouTube

Master KG's Jerusalema has amassed over 500-million views on YouTube.

The hit song, featuring Nomcebo, took the world by storm two years ago during the first few months of COVID-19, mainly because of the accompanying Jerusalema dance challenge.

With a number one spot on the Billboard World Digital Song Sale - and several number ones in Europe, including Belgium, Romania, Hungary, the Netherlands, Switzerland and France - it has now become the first song by an African artist to garner half a billion views on YouTube.

On top of its YouTube success, Jerusalema has had almost 300 million streams on Spotify.

Master KG tweeted last month that the song has officially been certified gold in the United States.