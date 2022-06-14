Hopes of finding boy who fell into Soweto manhole dwindle

The search for the six-year-old Soweto boy who fell into a manhole in Dlamini on Sunday afternoon earlier moved to a location near the Avalon Cemetery.

JOHANNESBURG - While hopes of finding missing Khaya Magadla alive dwindle, his family said until they received confirmation that he was deceased, they were still hoping he would be found alive.

At the same time, the Dlamini community members continued their search of the park where he was last seen by his friends.

Magadla's family said they were looking for their lost child and had pleaded with the public to stop insinuating in social media posts that he was dead.

"He is still alive, we are looking for him, we heard that he fell into a manhole. We don't have any other confirmation that the boy has passed on," said family spokesperson Derrick Mngomezulu.

However, Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said after three days, the odds were against Magadla being found alive.

"The chances are very slim that we can still find him alive."

Earlier, operations along Klipspruit valley road yielded nothing after rescuers lowered an officer down a manhole with a camera as the desperate search for the child continues.