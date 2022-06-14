Heavy rain leaves numerous CT roads flooded

Mopping up operations are under way as heavy rains continue to pummel parts of the Cape.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town traffic officials are on Tuesday morning attending to reports of localised flooding where suburban roads and routes have been obstructed.

The first of a series of cold fronts made landfall on Sunday and is expected to last until Wednesday.

Some of the city's worst affected areas include informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Ottery, Langa, Strand and Delft.

Cape Town Traffic Service's Kevin Jacobs: "The major intersections flooded at this stage includes Japhta K Masemola and Duinefontein roads, Frans Conradie and Norwood, Borcherds Quarry before the N2 in Nyanga and 35th between Robert Sobukwe and Owen roads."