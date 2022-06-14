'Heartbroken' Kwa Mai Mai residents ‘left with nothing’ after deadly blaze

The residents spoke of their harrowing ordeal as they walked around what use to be their homes on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents near the Kwa Mai Mai informal settlement said that they were devastated as everything they had worked so hard for was no more after a fire ripped through their shacks.

The residents spoke of their harrowing ordeal as they walked around what used to be their homes on Monday.

One family was even clearing the ashes hoping to find car keys that were lost in the fire.

While the cause of Sunday’s devastating blaze is unclear, it's understood that the victim who died was killed as the fire spread from shack to shack.

Deputy Human Settlements Minister Pam Tshwete visited the informal settlement on Monday.

The residents of Kwa Mai Mai said that thid has been the most devastating fire that they had experienced in recent years.

They said that the informal settlement had experienced fires from time to time, but those were extinguished before causing extensive damage.

Residents said that the Joburg EMS was very slow in extinguishing the fire.

“I heard someone screaming and crying and when I woke up and went outside, I found out that it was burning,” one resident said. While another said: “We are so heartbroken because this place was a good place, and we were comfortable living here. We have nothing but clothes on our back.”

The residents have appealed to anyone who can assist in donating, food, clothes, and used furniture to do so.

SHELTER AT JOBURG HALL

Tshwete said that for now, the residents affected by the fire would be staying at a hall in Johannesburg.

However, the department said that it did not know when the residents would get proper housing because that process took time.

The deputy minister said that the area that was gutted by fire would have security guards to prevent the people from going back and living there.

She has once again warned residents not to go back to where they used to live because of safety concerns.

She said that while they waited for proper housing, plans were under way to assist them.

Organisations like the Gift of the Givers have been helping with food water, mattresses and blankets.