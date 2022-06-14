Family of Soweto boy who fell down manhole want closure with recovery of body

It’s understood that six-year-old Khaya Magadla fell into the manhole while playing with friends over the weekend. His family said that they had lost hope that he was still alive.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of a missing Soweto boy is praying that the search for the child who is believed to have fallen down a manhole will bring them closure as hope of finding him alive begins to fade.

The police, together with Joburg’s emergency service department, suspended search and rescue operations on Monday night due to visibility concerns.