Family of Soweto boy who fell down manhole want closure with recovery of body
It’s understood that six-year-old Khaya Magadla fell into the manhole while playing with friends over the weekend. His family said that they had lost hope that he was still alive.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of a missing Soweto boy is praying that the search for the child who is believed to have fallen down a manhole will bring them closure as hope of finding him alive begins to fade.
It’s understood that six-year-old Khaya Magadla fell into the manhole while playing with friends over the weekend.
The police, together with Joburg’s emergency service department, suspended search and rescue operations on Monday night due to visibility concerns.
@CityofJoburgEMS Search and Rescue Operation of a missing 6 year old boy from Dlamini 1 in Soweto has been called off after briefing the Family we will resume again tomorrow morning @08h00 @CityofJoburgZA @CoJPublicSafety @MmcPublicSafety @David_S_Tembe @mutshekwanel pic.twitter.com/0dvwrNUkhnCojems Spokesperson (@RobertMulaudzi) June 13, 2022
Magadla was reported missing on Sunday, but rescue operations only began on Monday.
His family said that they had lost hope that he was still alive.
His grandfather, Samkelo Magadla said: “Our wish is that they find his body. We've accepted that he is no longer alive.”
Emergency services department spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said that search and rescue operations were expected to resume on Tuesday morning.
Johannesburg’s Environment And Infrastructure Services MMC Michael Sun said that he would monitor the situation and ensure no resource is spared in during efforts to find the little boy.