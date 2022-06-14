Load shedding could be implemented at short notice, warns Eskom

Eskom said due to a continued shortage of generation capacity, the power system will be very constrained this evening and over the next few days and that load shedding may be required at short notice.

JOHANNESBURG - More load shedding may be on the cards in the coming days.

The power utility added that load shedding could be implemented at short notice.

Eskom said this was likely to happen during the evening peak between 5pm and 10 pm.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said they were monitoring the situation.

"We appeal to all South Africans to help limit the impact of the shortages by reducing the usage of electricity and by switching off all non-essential items. Currently, there’s 3 307MW of capacity that’s on planned maintenance. Another 15 844MW of capacity is unavailable due to the breakdowns".