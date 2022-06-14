Durban teacher sentenced for voting 24 times during elections

Her sentence comprises three years of correctional supervision four years imprisonment suspended for three years.

DURBAN - A Durban teacher has been sentenced in the Umlazi Regional Court for contravening the Local Government Municipal Electoral Act - by voting 24 times during last year’s local government polls.



The 37-year-old, Nomusa Gabuza, was the presiding officer at a school that was used as a voting station.

Gabuza pleaded guilty to having contravened the Local Government Municipal Electoral Act.

During last year’s local government polls, she abused her position by voting multiple times.

“In her plea, Gabuza mentioned that she was an educator at a school in Durban, which was also used as a voting station during the local government elections in October 2021. On the morning of the election and before the election station could be opened she decided to cast extra votes in favour of her party of choice. She said that she cast 24 votes," said KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.

As the presiding officer at the polling station, Gabuza acknowledged that her job was to ensure that the voting process was conducted fairly.

The NPA in the province has welcomed the sentence.