CT neighbourhood watch group relive moment they found missing Shireen Essop

CAPE TOWN - Vigilant members of a neighbourhood watch have detailed how they came across a Manenberg woman who was reported missing last month and helped her reunite with her family.

Shireen Essop disappeared on 23 May and she was found by members of the Klipfontein neighbourhood watch in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 32-year-old woman was reported missing after her car was found abandoned with no trace of her.

She was last seen driving along Weltevreden Road.

The Klipfontein neighbourhood watch's Dean Esau said that they found Essop trying to seek help from the police at a petrol station.

At the time, Esau said that they were trying to assist another woman who'd been a victim of a crime.

"I asked her: 'What happened? Where were you?' she told me that she was not sure but she thinks it was Khayelitsha where she was. They dropped her around the corner from the BP and they told her she must walk around the corner and go to the BP garage where she get help. That's what she told us," Esau said.