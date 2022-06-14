Court to hear landmark case on use of corporal punishment by teachers

The Centre for Child Law, is taking the South African Council of Educators to court in a bid to secure harsher sanctions for two primary teachers who received what the organisations describe as “shockingly lenient” sanctions after pleading guilty to using corporal punishment in class.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court is set to hear a landmark case on Tuesday aimed at bolstering accountability for teachers who don’t spare the rod.

The Centre for Child Law, represented by Section 27, is taking the South African Council of Educators (Sace) to court in a bid to secure harsher sanctions for two primary teachers who received what the organisation has describe as “shockingly lenient” sanctions after pleading guilty to using corporal punishment in the classroom.

They also want Sace to reconsider its broader internal policies for dealing with these matters.

At the heart of the case are two separate incidents that took place at two different schools - one in Gauteng and the other in Limpopo.

In the first, a seven-year-old boy had to be hospitalised after he was hit on the head with a PVC pipe by his teacher in 2015.

And in the second, a 10-year-old girl was left bleeding from her ears and with “ongoing complications” after she was slapped and beaten by her teacher in 2019.

The teachers involved received identical sanctions.

In addition to fines of an effective R10,000 each, these included their removal from the roll of educators. However, this was suspended for 10 years.

In the papers, the Centre for Child Law emphasised that despite being outlawed more than 24 years ago, corporal punishment was still rife in South African schools.

It described the practice as “demeaning, undignified, inhumane, and psychologically damaging” and said that Sace had an important role in stamping it out.