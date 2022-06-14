Cold front expected to hit Gauteng from Wednesday

Temperatures in Johannesburg are expected to hit a high of 12 and a low of zero degrees.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Gauteng can expect a cold front in the province on Wednesday morning.

Temperatures in Johannesburg are expected to hit a high of 12 and a low of 0 degrees.

Soweto will see a high of 13 and a low of zero degrees and Pretoria will experience a high of 16 and a low of five degrees.

The cold front has already been sweeping through parts of the country, with the Western Cape experiencing cold weather and heavy flooding in areas such as Khayelitsha and Nyanga.

This also comes as Eskom warns of a constrained power system - which could see the implementation of load shedding at short notice.