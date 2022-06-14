CoCT: All emergency teams deployed in areas affected by heavy rain

The first of a series of cold fronts made landfall on Sunday and is expected to last until Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Tuesday said that all its emergency teams had been deployed to assist residents affected by heavy rains and flooding.

The first of a series of cold fronts made landfall on Sunday and is expected to last until Wednesday.

Some of the city's worst affected areas include informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Ottery, Langa, Strand and Delft.

Several roadways across the city have been flooded.

The electricity department is also working to restore power after residents in Mitchells Plain, Bridgetown, Claremont and Grassy Park, among other communities, reported weather-related power outages.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said: “There are areas where storm water drains are still blocked and where we have to do more in terms of winter readiness for the July rains. The teams have done a great job. All of our teams are out responding to the areas and hopefully, they will deal with all of the areas inundated.”