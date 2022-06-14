Case against Soweto man found with human remains in freezer to resume in court

Flavio Hlabangwane is accused of murdering and dismembering his former lover.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against a Soweto man who was found with human remains in his freezer returns to the Protea Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

Flavio Hlabangwane is accused of murdering and dismembering his former lover.

The grim discovery was made by his new girlfriend, who reported the matter to police.

In March, Hlabangwane was found to be fit to stand trial after he underwent mental observation at the Sterkfontein Psychiatric Hospital.

Since the discovery of human remains at Hlabangwane's home last November, he has tried to take his life twice.

In March, after mental evaluation, the 27-year-old was declared fit to stand trial for the murder of his ex-girlfriend.

At the time, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that it was waiting for the DPP's decision on whether the matter should be heard in the high court or regional court.

Hlabangwane's last appeared in the dock in April, where the matter was postponed to today for further investigation.

He remains in custody.