Cape Town disaster management reports damaged properties

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Centre reported damaged properties in several communities.

"Properties damaged due to flooded roadways and blocked drains in Plainview, Strand, Riverside, Bonteheuwel and Bellville South, and Aniwell hospital was also affected by flooding and the road infrastructure management is clearing roadworthy and unblocking drains," said the centre'sCharlotte Powell on Tuesday.

She added that various informal settlements were also affected.

"Informal settlements affected in Delft, Khayelitsha, Nomzamo, Gugulethu and Nyanga we have used sand to raise the floor where it's possible to do so."

Moreover, weather-related power outages were being experienced across the city.

During the last 24-hour measuring period, rainfall stations in the metropolis recorded between 34 and 123 millimetres of rain in a short period.

This has severely tested the capacity of the stormwater systems.

According to the Disaster Risk Management Centre, there were no life threatening situation.

The first in a series of cold fronts emerged on Sunday and it's expected to last until Wednesday.