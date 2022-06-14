Batohi: Maladministration in municipalities is affecting NPA resources

The head of the NPA said the ineptness of local councils and their lack of systems was heavily constraining already under-resourced prosecutors.

CAPE TOWN - National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi, on Tuesday said the lack of controls and maladministration in municipalities was badly affecting the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s resources.

The head of the NPA said the ineptness of local councils and their lack of systems was heavily constraining already under-resourced prosecutors.

Batohi was briefing the NCOP’s select committee on cooperative governance, water and sanitation as well as human settlements.

The committee earlier received briefings by the Free State Co-operative Governance Department on a number of forensic investigations in the province.

It also received briefings from the Hawks and the NPA on the status of investigations - and the opening of criminal cases.

Batohi has told members that they were being stretched to the limit because of the high number of cases in municipalities and a lack of controls.

"The impact of where we are currently is because of a complete failure on the part of municipalities to do their work properly and to ensure there are systems and controls in place that do not allow for corruption to take place. Our constrained resources are really stretched to the limit because of the lack of systems and controls in municipalities to deal with these issues."

These are in terms of Section 106 of the Municipal Systems Act to enable investigations into maladministration, fraud, corruption or any other serious malpractice in a municipality.

Batohi said steady progress was being made in investigations in the Free State.