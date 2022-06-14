Meyiwa murder trial: Cop's presence in court questioned, postponement granted

On Tuesday, advocate Malesela Teffo told the court how Fourie has been asking for the details on which facility the accused are being kept and what their residential addresses are.

JOHANNESBURG - The defence for four of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has flagged the presence of a senior police officer from the investigative inspectorate in court.

A lieutenant Fourie has been spotted in court from Monday engaging with State's lawyers.

On Tuesday, advocate Malesela Teffo has told the court how Fourie has been asking for the details on which facility the accused are being kept and what their residential addresses are.

He has raised Fourie's presence as concern, saying this was part of the intimidation of his clients.

"This information is crucial for the court to be aware of, as we have already put it on record that the defence in this regard - one to four - we're getting the threats and we never even beat around the bush as to where the source of the threats is. We said it's from the State including the police.''

Meyiwa was murdered in the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother in 2014 in Vosloorus.

Meanwhile, Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela has granted an application for a lengthy postponement as requested by defence advocate Zandile Mshololo.

Last week, Mshololo who is the lawyer for accused number 5, Fisokuhle Ntuli, requested a lengthy adjournment so she could study the second docket.

But on Tuesday, Teffo opposed this application, citing how the Director of Public Prosecutions in Johannesburg said it was without merit.

However, Judge Maumela very candidly placed the rights of Mshololo's client above the rights of the other four.

“If the rights of accused number five get undermined, the whole of the trial he is undergoing will be tainted,” said the judge.

After the court ruled in her favour for a lengthy postponement, Mshololo demanded that the court make an order in respect to the letter from the Johannesburg prosecutions boss, Advocate Andrew Chauke.

“I also need a clarification, my lord, in respect of exhibit C1, which is a letter from the DPP regarding the second docket.”

Advocate Teffo has also requested an official certificate from Chauke, confirming the State's unwillingness to prosecute the suspects listed in the second docket, which include Khumalo.

The matter will return to court on 12 July for an application by Advocate Teffo to be argued.