Adv Teffo disputes State's claim on when second Meyiwa docket was received

The football star was killed at the home of his girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo.

JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer for four of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has disputed the state's claim that it only received the second controversial docket into this crime last week.

Five men accused of Meyiwa's 2014 murder are back in the dock.

Advocate Malesela Teffo stood up to address the court on a letter submitted by the state on Monday from the Johannesburg director of public prosecutions.

The letter claims there was no merit to the second docket where Kelly Khumalo- her mother, sister and others - were all suspects.

Last week Wednesday State Advocate George Baloyi responded to an admonishing by a lawyer for one of the accused, Advocate Zandile Mshololo, who complained about only receiving that docket on that morning.

Baloyi claimed he too had only received the docket that morning, which meant Teffo was the only lawyer who had access to it prior.

But Teffo has now disputed this. "I've been told that Advocate Baloyi was in possession of 375 as early as January 2020."

The matter continues as the court is yet to decide on when to adjourn to afford Advocate Mshololo the time she has requested to study the second docket.