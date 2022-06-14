Abongile Mafalala's family left traumatised as court hears details of his murder

Thirty-one-year-old Mafalala died after he was attacked by a group of Parkwood residents at the end of last month.

CAPE TOWN - The family of slain Cape Town e-healing driver, Abongile Mafalala, has been left traumatised after hearing details surrounding his killing being shared in court.

It’s understood that residents’ fears over alleged kidnappings in Cape Town recently resulted in them turning on Mafalala.

The prosecution shared graphic details of the attack on Mafalala when a group of Parkwood residents turned on him at the end of May.

Shortly after Monday’s court proceedings, Mafalala’s sister, Bulelwa Mafalala, explained that with every court appearance, she was reminded of the gruesome attack on her brother.

Eleven accused, including a 15-year-old juvenile, appeared in the dock.

The State said that more suspects may be arrested, while additional charges could also be brought against the accused.

The matter was provisionally postponed for bail until 23 June.