Zikalala: KZN will need R17bn in relief funds following devastating floods

Premier Sihle Zikalala Zikalala said the cost of the flood damage was officially at R25 billion, affecting mainly infrastructure networks, manufacturing and agriculture.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal government has revealed that more than R17 billion in relief will be needed from national government to help it deal with the aftermath of the deadly floods which ravaged parts of the province in April and May.

Premier Sihle Zikalala said that R12.65 billion was needed for the municipal response.

He provided an update on Sunday on his government’s response to the damage caused by the floods.