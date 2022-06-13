Zikalala: KZN will need R17bn in relief funds following devastating floods
JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal government has revealed that more than R17 billion in relief will be needed from national government to help it deal with the aftermath of the deadly floods which ravaged parts of the province in April and May.
Premier Sihle Zikalala said that R12.65 billion was needed for the municipal response.
He provided an update on Sunday on his government’s response to the damage caused by the floods.
JUST IN: The number of deaths from the #kznfloods2022 has risen to 461, 23 bodies remain unidentified with DNAs not collected & 87 people are still reported missing. Premier Sihle Zikalala is providing an update to the media after handing over new temporary homes.- @buhlembhele_ pic.twitter.com/JtkueUuhKXEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 12, 2022
#kznfloods2022 | The province has made a request for R12.656billion for the municipal response and R5.157billion for the provincial response. This brings the total applied to R17. 813billion for KZN sector departments and municipal damages. - Zikalala | BMEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 12, 2022
Zikalala said the cost of the flood damage was officially at R25 billion, affecting mainly infrastructure networks, manufacturing and agriculture.
The transport infrastructure damage control amounts to R6 billion, this includes repairing the M4 and the R102 roads.
Zikalala said the R1 billion, which has reportedly been set for relief, is for short-term humanitarian relief support.
He said that's why they had made additional requests for funds from the national government.
“We wish to confirm that there is no outstanding application from the province either for the short-term humanitarian support or long-term reconstruction,” Zikalala said.
Areas such as iLembe, Shakaville and Lindelani remain without water supply.
The death toll from the KZN floods has also risen to 461, with 87 people missing and 23 bodies unidentified.