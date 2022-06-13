Go

Zikalala: KZN will need R17bn in relief funds following devastating floods

Premier Sihle Zikalala Zikalala said the cost of the flood damage was officially at R25 billion, affecting mainly infrastructure networks, manufacturing and agriculture.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala. Picture: @kzngov/Twitter
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala. Picture: @kzngov/Twitter
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal government has revealed that more than R17 billion in relief will be needed from national government to help it deal with the aftermath of the deadly floods which ravaged parts of the province in April and May.

Premier Sihle Zikalala said that R12.65 billion was needed for the municipal response.

He provided an update on Sunday on his government’s response to the damage caused by the floods.

Zikalala said the cost of the flood damage was officially at R25 billion, affecting mainly infrastructure networks, manufacturing and agriculture.

The transport infrastructure damage control amounts to R6 billion, this includes repairing the M4 and the R102 roads.

Zikalala said the R1 billion, which has reportedly been set for relief, is for short-term humanitarian relief support.

He said that's why they had made additional requests for funds from the national government.

“We wish to confirm that there is no outstanding application from the province either for the short-term humanitarian support or long-term reconstruction,” Zikalala said.

Areas such as iLembe, Shakaville and Lindelani remain without water supply.

The death toll from the KZN floods has also risen to 461, with 87 people missing and 23 bodies unidentified.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA