WC residents warned to brace for cold weather, rain for most of the week

CAPE TOWN - The South African Weather Service said that Western Cape residents may have to brave the icy temperatures sweeping over the province for the rest of the week.

An intense cold front made landfall overnight, bringing with it strong winds and heavy downpours in most parts of the province.

Forecaster Ishmael Moyo said that temperatures are expected to drop significantly until Wednesday.

He said that the temperatures would only start increasing towards the end of the week.

"Of course, we're still going to have some residual low temperatures over the high-lying areas where we're excpecting a bit of snow due to a drop in temperatures. I believe from the 16th onwards we'll see a bit of a recovery," Moyo said.